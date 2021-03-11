CL Aggarwal DAV Model School, Chandigarh

The Kindergarten section celebrated Red Day. The tiny tots came dressed in bright red clothes and their class was decorated with items of the same colour, like cherries, teddy bear, strawberries, apples etc. Teachers also came attired in red and introduced the colour and fun activities related to it. The children participated in the events and were told that red is the colour of love.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
10 flights from Delhi diverted to Amritsar airport after heavy rain
A cyclonic circulation persisting over Punjab and Haryana wi...
Veteran Akali leader and former Punjab minister Tota Singh passes away at 81
The former president of the Akali Dal dies of prolonged illn...
Navjot Singh Sidhu may spend less than 8 months in jail
Partap Singh Bajwa, Raja Warring lend support to ex-PCC chie...