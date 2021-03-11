CL Aggarwal DAV Model School, Chandigarh

An investiture ceremony was held on the school premises. The ceremony commenced with the chanting of ‘gayatri mantra’ and followed by the DAV ‘gaan’. Principal Jyotika Ahuja handed over the school flag to the Head Boy. Badges and sashes were pinned to the uniforms of school cabinet members. The student council took the pledge to uphold the school motto. House flags were given to the House Captains by House Wardens. The function concluded with the National Anthem.
