CL Aggarwal DAV Model School, Chandigarh

The Inter-School Yoga Competition (Junior Category) for ICSE schools in the Chandigarh chapter was inaugurated at the school. The event commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Principal Jyotika Ahuja, judges and teachers accompanying the participants from various schools. The panel of judges included Rohit Ghawri, Technical Secretary at the Chandigarh Yogasana Sports Association, and Guneet, a yoga champion. Winners were awarded with trophies and certificates. Saupin’s School, Panchkula, won the overall trophy.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Biden 'disappointed' Xi won't attend G20 Summit in New Delhi, says 'but I am going to get to see him'
The last time the two Presidents met was at the G20 Summit i...
'I don't think Trump is going to be the nominee, it's going to be me': Nikki Haley
Indian-American presidential candidate Nikki Haley has said ...
Vivek Ramaswamy will ‘pardon Trump’ if elected to power in 2024
Says charges on Trump related to Espionage Act 'un-American'
UP youth steals Shivling from temple after his wish for marriage not fulfilled
The stolen Shivling is found 'hidden under a pile of leaves ...