CL Aggarwal DAV Model School, Chandigarh

The Inter-School Yoga Competition (Junior Category) for ICSE schools in the Chandigarh chapter was inaugurated at the school. The event commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Principal Jyotika Ahuja, judges and teachers accompanying the participants from various schools. The panel of judges included Rohit Ghawri, Technical Secretary at the Chandigarh Yogasana Sports Association, and Guneet, a yoga champion. Winners were awarded with trophies and certificates. Saupin’s School, Panchkula, won the overall trophy.