CL Aggarwal DAV Model School, Chandigarh

A yajna was conducted at the school to seek divine blessings for the commencement of the new academic session. The dawn of a fresh session instils hope and rejuvenated spirits among all stakeholders — teachers, students, and administrative staff alike. Principal Jyotika Ahuja extended her heartfelt wishes for the well-being and prosperity of everyone, expressing her aspirations to positively impact students in the upcoming session.
