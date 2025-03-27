CL Aggarwal DAV Model School, Chandigarh

The school organised a Graduation Ceremony for the kindergartners on their advancing from pre-primary to primary education. Honouring the need to celebrate every small achievement, the kindergartners were felicitated by graduation hats and degrees, marking the beginning of their new learning journey. School Manager Dr Jaskiran Harika was the chief guest and shared enlightening words of wisdom with all present. The ceremony commenced with a welcome speech for the guest and parents by Principal Jyotika Ahuja. The principal concluded the ceremony by delivering a vote of thanks to the guests for the kind presence and also congratulated and appreciated all students and staff for their commendable efforts that culminated into a super successful event.