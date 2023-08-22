CL Aggarwal DAV Model School, Sector 7 B, Chandigarh

To ignite and fuel new interest in reading, creative writing and enhancing the speaking skills, the school organised a story-telling competition for the primary wing. Students told stories with voice modulations, confidence and enthusiasm and used vivid props to narrate the stories. The students were also judged on pronunciation and correct usage of grammar.
