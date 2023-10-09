CL Aggarwal DAV Model School, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh

The school organised a cleanliness drive under the mission ‘Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath’ an initiative under the Swachhata Pakhwada campaign to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. A special morning assembly was also conducted. Students expressed their views about Mahatma Gandhi’s life, recited a poem and presented a brief account of his teachings. Staff members and students took the pledge to keep the school campus and neighbourhood clean, as a part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. School Principal Jyoti Ahuja addressed the students.

#Mahatma Gandhi