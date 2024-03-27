CL Aggarwal DAV Model School, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh

A graduation ceremony was organised at the school by the authorities for the kindergartners on their achievement of the milestone of advancing from pre-primary to primary education. Honouring the need to celebrate every small achievement, the kindergartners were felicitated by graduation hats and degrees, marking the beginning of their new learning journey. The ceremony commenced with a welcome speech for the guest and parents by Principal Jyotika Ahuja. Students of kindergarten recited poems and sang melodious songs to mesmerise the audience. This was followed by foot-tapping dance performances and engaging story-telling by tiny tots. Prizes were distributed to the meritorious students who stood out and excelled in academic, sports and co-curricular activities conducted throughout the year. The principal concluded the ceremony by delivering a vote of thanks to the guests and also congratulated and appreciated all students and staff for their commendable efforts that culminated into a successful event.

