CL Aggarwal DAV Model School, Sector 7, Chandigarh, celebrates Mango Mela

CL Aggarwal DAV Model School, Sector 7, Chandigarh, celebrates Mango Mela

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jul 14, 2025 IST
The school organised a Mango Mela with enthusiasm. The event was graced by Maheshinder Singh Sidhu, Municipal Councillor from Sector 7, Chandigarh, and NK Jhingan, Secretary, Environment Society of India. The celebration began with a symbolic plantation drive led by the guests, reflecting the school’s dedication to ecological consciousness and sustainable practices. Students from Nursery to Class II stole the show dressed in bright yellow attire, resembling little mangoes, as they performed poems, dances, and songs themed around the king of fruits. The celebration combined fun with learning, as students also shared fascinating facts about mangoes. The dignitaries appreciated the creativity and efforts of both children and teachers. Principal Jyotika Ahuja expressed her gratitude to the guests for encouraging young learners and emphasised the importance of connecting learning with cultural celebration and environmental care.

