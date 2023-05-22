CL Aggarwal DAV School, Chandigarh

To show the gratitude and love to all mothers, students of the school celebrated Mother's Day on the school premises. A special assembly was held. They put up a great show expressing their love for their mothers. A function was organised where the mothers of the Kindergarten Wing were invited and participated in various events such as modelling, dancing, singing, cooking competition and many more. Principal Jyotika Ahuja welcomed the mothers and appreciated their participation in various events and games.