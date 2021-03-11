CL DAV Public School, Panchkula

An inter-class bulletin board competition was conducted by the school on 'DIY EMOJIs'. The students of classes I-III participated in it. They showcased teamwork and a good display of ideas. It was amazing to see emojis made in form of a bouquet, key chains, cups, photo frames, flowers etc. The children got to know about various emotions that can be expressed with the help of emojis. Principal Anjali Marriya appreciated the endeavours of the children.
