CL DAV Public School, Panchkula

To instill confidence in students and encourage them towards running, fun races were organised for classes I to III. The children came dressed in sporting attire for the activity. A variety of races were held to make the event fun for the children. The winners were a picture of self-belief, confidence and pride while standing on the podium.
