CL DAV Public School, Panchkula

Pre-primary students enjoyed rain in the open with umbrellas. They sang and danced on rainy season songs. Paper boats were made and sailed in water. They were also acquainted with aquatic life through water toys. It was a great fun for kids. Principal Anjali Marriya appreciated the fun-filled learning session that was enjoyed by children.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s GDP grows at 13.5 per cent in April-June quarter
Gross domestic product had expanded by 20.1 per cent in corr...
Delhi L-G to take legal action against AAP leaders for ‘false’ graft charges against him: Officials
Legal action will also be taken against Jasmine Shah who is ...
AAP MLAs hold dharna outside CBI office, demand probe into BJP's alleged ‘Operation Lotus’
Went to meet agency director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal but not al...
Investigating officer in Sidhu Moosewala murder case changed
Gurlal Singh has now been posted as an investigating officer...