CL DAV Public School, Panchkula

The school organised its Annual Day 'Celebrating joys of life' of the junior wing amidst zest, vibrancy and elation. Dr Ashish Gupta, Director, Department of Neurosurgery, Max Hospital, Mohali, and Malvika Kapoor, Life and Happiness Coach, RC Jeewan, BC Josan, Vijay Kumar were our special guests. Attired in an array of trendy costumes, the little brigade displayed glitz and glam as they set the stage ablaze with their highly coordinated movements and innovative presentations. Children took the audience to their childhood with the wonderful performances during the function. Various dances, melody, drama enthralled the audience completely into the world of happiness and bliss. Rhythmic yoga was the cherry on the cake during the function. The grand musical extravaganza culminated with a beautiful prayer 'All things bright and Beautiful' wherein children expressed their gratitude to the Almighty. The guests lauded the efforts of staff as well as the tiny tots for making the function a grand show.