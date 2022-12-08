CL DAV Public School, Panchkula

An investiture ceremony, marking the formation of new student cabinet for the academic session 2022-23, was solemnised on the premises. A spirit of unity and dynamism filled the air as the grand ceremony commenced with the prayer. Donning the mantle of accountability, they also pledged to bestow their duties to the best of their abilities. Class XI students and teachers accorded and conferred the badges to the cabinet members enabling the young shoulders to wield responsibility. The magnificent spectacle of young leaders on the stage with sashes and badges, taking the oath of responsibility, was truly graceful and enthralling. Speeches by the Head Girl and the Head Boy motivated the newly elected members to take up the task with enthusiasm. The ceremony came to a close with Principal Anjali Marriya's motivational words followed by choral singing of the National Anthem.
