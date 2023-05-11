CL DAV Public School, Panchkula

To acquaint students with promotional strategies in marketing through advertisements, the school organised an 'Ad Mad Show' and 'Be a Reader Competition' for classes IV to VIII students. The theme of the competition was 'Vocal for Local', an initiative by the Central Government to promote local products. The students prepared advertisement for local products. The competition made the students aware of the significance team work, leadership and cooperation. The competition helped the students enhance their skills in expression, voice modulation and dialogue delivery. Most of the students came up with unique ideas and well-written scripts of the advertisements. The students were adjudged by Romita and Neetu on the basis of their creativity, originality and stage presence. School Principal Anjali Marriya appreciated the skills of the students.