CL DAV Public School, Panchkula

Students of CL DAV made the school proud by scoring high in CBSE Class XII board exams. The pass percentage of school is 100%. Out of 64 students, Anjana Nair brought laurels to the school by scoring 97.8% in Arts stream followed by Ayush Pundir with 96.4% in Commerce stream and Karan Verma with 95.4% in Medical stream. The toppersthnaked their teachers for their success. As many as 19 students scored above 85%. Principal Anjali Marriya congratulated the toppers.