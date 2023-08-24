CL DAV Public School, Panchkula

‘Plant a sapling ‘ activity was conducted at the school during Vanmahotsav. Children enthusiastically planted a variety of saplings in different pots with the help of school gardener. The effort by the tiny tots beautifully aligned with the spirit of Vanmahotsav.
