CL DAV Public School, Panchkula

The school organised an educational field trip to Will-O-Wisp-Camp, Siswan for the children of classes I to III. During this trip, the students got an opportunity to engage in various exciting activities aimed to develop their basic athletic skills. The trip was not just about enhancing knowledge and promoting camaraderie among students. It was a day of holistic learning where our children participated in informative sessions about table manners & etiquetteand also fostered teamwork and respect through fun-filled activities. Moreover, this experience was designed to improve their physical strength and also to connect with nature.
