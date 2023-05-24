CL DAV Public School, Panchkula

Students made the school proud by scoring a good percentage in Class X. Out of 101 students, Vaibhavi Sharma topped by scoring 96.2%, followed by Prisha Kohli (95.6%), Garima Mishra (95%), Manaswini Malik (94.4%), Gautam Goyal (94.2%), Tisha (94%), Anushka Verma (92.8%), Kunal (92.4%), Adarsh Singh (92%) and Hiten Anand Thakur (90%). 40 students got above 85% in CBSE Class X. In Class XII, out of 64 students, Anjana Nair topped with 97.8% in Arts stream followed by Ayush Pundir with 96.4% in Commerce and Karan Verma with 95.4% in Medical. 19 students got above 85% marks in Class XII.