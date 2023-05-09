CL DAV Senior Public School, Panchkula

In a unique initiative to inculcate healthy eating habits in students of the pre-primary wing, the school organised a visit by a vegetable seller at at the school. The students interacted with the fruit seller and learnt about different types of fruits and vegetables of summer season. They also got to know about the shape, taste, texture and cost of these healthy, colourful fruits and vegetables.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur crisis: Equal number of Kukis, Meiteis in relief camps, says Army
Rules out bias in rehab by security forces
National Investigation Agency searches under way in Tamil Nadu
Sources do not divulge details
Chinese ‘militia’ vessels sail close to Indian warships
Keep eye on ASEAN-India maritime exercise in South China Sea...