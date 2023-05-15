CL DAV Senior Public School, Panchkula

The literary club of the school held an assembly on hard work, emphasising the importance of its value. During the assembly the students were motivated to follow their passion and goals. The assembly started with a prayer followed by a poem recitation by students. The poem highlighted the importance of hard work. Divya, a student from Class IX, performed yoga on the occasion. A motivating English song was also presented. A token of appreciation was presented to the helping staff of the school for their efforts. Principal Anjali Marriya addressed the students, laying an emphasis on the significance of hard work and perseverance in achieving success. She motivated the students to continue working hard and to stay focused on their goals.