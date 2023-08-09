CL DAV Senior Public School, Panchkula

‘Designathon 2023’ — a series of online competitions — were organised by the school. The school’s music choir of Madhav (XI C), Samarth (XI C) Shrishti (XII C), Anshu (XII A), Jitmanyu and Yajur (XI C) participated in one of the competitions named *Faites De La Musique (Bring music to life). Around 70 teams from the Tricity, New Delhi and Ludhiana took part in the event and the school team won the second prize.
