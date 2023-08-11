CL DAV Senior Public School, Panchkula

Young poets of the school showcased their talent in a poem recitation activity. The event aimed at nurturing love for literature and public speaking among students of Class I to III. The activity not only promoted creativity among children but also honed their essential skills such as memorisation and stage presentation. Principal Anjali Marriya congratulated all participants for their hard work and applauded the teachers and parents for their guidance.
