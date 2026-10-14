CL DAV Senior Public School, Panchkula, celebrates World Post Day

CL DAV Senior Public School, Panchkula, celebrated World Post Day with an engaging activity, 'Post Your Affirmation', for students of UKG-A. The children created handmade postcards filled with loving messages for their parents. A special visit by a postman added to the excitement as the students posted their cards and learnt about the importance of letters and postal services. Principal Dr Mamta Goel appreciated the teachers' efforts in making learning interactive and meaningful. The activity nurtured creativity, communication skills, curiosity and gratitude towards postal workers while helping children appreciate the charm of handwritten letters.

Advertisement