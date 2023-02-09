CL DAV Sr Public School, Sector 11, Panchkula

The school bid a farewell to the outgoing students of Classes X & XII. The programme commenced with a floral welcome of Principal Anjali Marriya and other distinguished guests. She gave the welcome speech and appreciated the efforts of students for enthusiastically participating in varied competitions and raising the bar of perfection. She wished them luck for making a mark in the world outside, while carrying forth the school motto 'Service before self'. The highlight of the function was a cultural presentation. Students of Classes IX and XI presented dances, songs and drama. Students also gave speeches expressing gratitude towards their teachers. Thereafter, a crowning ceremony was organised. Miss Charming (Class X) title was awarded to Tisha and Mr Handsome (Class X) title was bagged by Jai Uppal. Miss Charming (Class XII) was Maanya and Mr Handsome (Class XII) was Rajvansh. Miss CL DAV was Anjana Nair. Mr CL DAV was Aayush Pundir. After this, everyone assembled in the school hall for dance and lunch.
