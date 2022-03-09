Class VII girl receives Honorary Doctorate by Nalanda University for her contribution to digital education

School Web Desk

Bengaluru, March 9

Anushkaa Kolla S, a Class VII student of EuroSchool, North Campus, Bengaluru, has become the youngest student in India to be awarded an honorary degree by Nalanda University for her work in the field of Digital Education.

Nalanda University is an international and research-intensive university located in the historical city of Rajgir in Bihar

Anushkaa was felicitated at an event organised at Brigade Northridge Club House by WAM All India and Tamil Nādu Mahila Vibhag recently, wherein Dr. Nirmala S Gupta, Professor, and Head of Department of CSE-AI, SVCE, Bengaluru and WAM Tamil Nādu Mahila President Saroja Babu were present.

The ever-confident 12-year-old Anushkaa said, “I want my country to excel in the field of technology. My focus is to expand my knowledge in coding and programming and be able to share it with more people in a professional manner. I am grateful to my gurus for their teaching, and my parents and school for their immense support. My teachers have played a huge role in my success and have stood by me through my journey.”

Applauding Anushkaa’s efforts, Principal, Dr. Vandana Gupta said, “We are proud of Anushkaa’s achievements. Her work in the field of digital learning is commendable. At EuroSchool, we have always encouraged our students to discover their talents and encouraged them to pursue their passion. Anushkaa realised her love for coding, acquired knowledge on the subject, and took it one step ahead by teaching coding to several other students. Training a class of 200 students is not easy."

“Last year, she organised a coding class titled 'Fusion Of Indian Culture & Technology' for 200 students and helped them to apply concepts by programming the story of Ramayana. In doing so, the team set an international record in the ‘Wonder Book of Records’.” Dr. Vandana Gupta added.

Anushkaa has also received the Mahatma Gandhi Darshan Puraskar 2021, a certificate of appreciation as well as the title of the “Youngest Online Coding Teacher” by the International Book of Records–World Records of Excellence on May 3, 2021.

To make digital education accessible to her peers, Anushkaa has created a YouTube channel featuring step-by-step video tutorials under the channel name 'The Future Code' with a motto of ‘Tech education for all’.