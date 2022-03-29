Class VII student turns author as the world grappled with Covid

Rohtak, March 29
Compelled to stay at home during the Covid-induced lockdown, Naitik Rathee (12), a student of Class VII, wrote a book of fictional stories.
The book, titled 'Sunny spring', was released at a ceremony organised at Naitik's school, The Little Shri, in Rohtak on Monday.
“The schools were closed during the lockdown and we were not allowed to go out to play. I had plenty of time after attending my online classes. So, I started writing stories, which have now taken the shape of a book," states the young author.
Naitik's father Parveen Rathee is an entrepreneur, while his mother, Dr Sunila, is a consultant with the State Drug Dependence Treatment Centre (SDDTC) at the Rohtak PGIMS.
“We were surprised when he showed us the first story written by him. Sensing his imagination and creativity, I encouraged him to write more," says Naitik's grandfather Chander Singh.
The book penned by the schoolboy has created a buzz on the social media, with persons from different walks of life evincing a keen interest in the work of fiction.
