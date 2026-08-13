Class VIII students participate in Youth Parliament

The school organised an engaging Youth Parliament activity for the students of Class VIII, providing them with a dynamic platform to express their views, develop leadership qualities and strengthen their understanding of democratic values through meaningful discussions on contemporary issues. Students participated in parliamentary-style debates on thought-provoking topics, including "Should social media be regulated for teenagers?", "Artificial intelligence should be widely used in education" and "Digital India: Opportunities and Challenges". Taking on the roles of ministers, opposition members, the Speaker and policymakers, the participants presented well-researched arguments, logical counterarguments and innovative solutions while observing parliamentary decorum. The debates encouraged students to analyse both the opportunities and challenges of the digital era, highlighting issues such as online safety, responsible use of social media, the growing role of artificial intelligence in education and the transformative impact of Digital India. The activity enhanced students' critical thinking, communication, collaboration and decision-making skills while fostering respect for diverse perspectives. The Youth Parliament proved to be an enriching learning experience, inspiring students to become informed, responsible and active citizens.

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