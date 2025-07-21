Class X board exam topper awarded by Haryana CM

Navjeet Kaur, a student of Arya Girls’ Senior Secondary School, Shahabad Markanda, who has topped the Class X board exams of HBSE, 2025, at the block level was awarded by the Chief Minister of Haryana Nayab Singh Saini for her roaring success. The event named “Medhavi Chhatra Samaan” was organised at Indradhanush Stadium, Panchkula. The management committee of the school, including president Ram Lal Bansal, vice-president Ravinder Gupta, Manager Kuldeep Gupta, cashier Vishnu Bhagwan Gupta, members Ramankanta, Mahender Kansal, Piyush Aggarwal, Vipin Chaddha and Praveen Bansal also congratulated Navjeet Kaur and her parents. Principal Rekha Setia congratulated Navjeet, her parents and the entire teaching faculty of the school.

