Class X CBSE topper Aarav Malhotra reveals his study hacks

New Delhi: In a year when lakhs of students appeared for the CBSE Class X examinations, Aarav Malhotra has emerged as one of the shining stars, scoring a perfect 500 out of 500. The Noida-based student’s incredible feat has made his family and school proud and inspired thousands of aspiring students across the country. In an exclusive conversation, Aarav opened up about his preparation strategy, the challenges he faced, and the role Oswaal Books played in his journey to perfection. “I believe consistency and smart study matter more than just long hours. I never followed a fixed number of study hours, but I made sure every hour I studied was distraction-free and meaningful,” says Aarav, who aspires to pursue science in his higher secondary education. When asked about how he approached different subjects, Aarav explained, “Each subject needs a different strategy. For math and science, I focused more on concept clarity and practicing as many different types of questions as possible. Social science and English were more about understanding and expressing well.”

