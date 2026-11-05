Class XII Bhavanite demystifies the future in new book ‘AI Unravelled’

While most school students are busy preparing for their board exams, Class XII student Aryaman Nagrath from Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, has gone a step further by publishing a book to help the world understand Artificial Intelligence.

His newly launched book, AI Unravelled, aims to take the mystery out of AI, breaking down complex engineering concepts into simple, everyday language that anyone can understand.

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From school labs to Silicon Valley recognition

Aryaman is no stranger to the world of high tech. He previously secured All India Rank (AIR) 4 in the prestigious Technothlon competition conducted by IIT Guwahati and has already completed an AI-based research project.

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His expertise has caught the attention of global experts.

AI Unravelled has already been endorsed by a Senior Director at a major Silicon Valley technology firm in the USA, as well as the Campus Director of a leading university. It is also receiving glowing reviews from tech professionals and university computer science students alike.

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What is the book about?

Instead of using confusing tech jargon, the book relies on fun, real-life examples to introduce the fundamentals of AI.

Beyond the basics, Aryaman tackles big questions that affect the future of today's students, including:

• The future of work: How AI will change jobs, education, and business innovation.

• Tech ethics: Crucial discussions on data privacy and algorithmic bias.

• Responsibility: How humanity can use emerging technologies safely and fairly.

In the author’s words

“My motivation to write this book stems from my passion for technology and curiosity to know how it works to solve real-life problems,” Aryaman said.

“I have tried to simplify AI concepts so that it becomes relevant for everyone.”

AI Unravelled is available now at leading bookstores and online via Amazon.