Class XII gets farewell party

DAV Police Public School, Panchkula, bid a warm farewell to the outgoing batch of Class XII (2025–26) with a blend of joy and emotions. The programme was organised by the students of Class XI along with their teachers. The event began with the chanting of the ‘Gayatri Mantra’. Students of Class XI presented dances, songs, speeches, a quiz, and a ramp walk for their seniors. Head Girl Pratiksha and Head Boy Harmeet Singh expressed gratitude towards the teachers and shared nostalgic memories. Principal Amita Sachdeva felicitated the students and motivated them for their future endeavours. Titles of ‘Miss and Master DAVPPS 2025-26’ were awarded to Vani Sharma and Daksh Gagat, respectively. Faculty members shared their heartfelt emotions, making the farewell memorable. The event concluded with DAV Gaan.
