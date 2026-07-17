Class XII meritorious students honoured

Broadway Public School, Manal, organised a grand felicitation ceremony to honour its Class XII meritorious students for their outstanding performance in the CBSE Board Examination (Session 2025-26). The merit holders, accompanied by their parents, were invited on stage and presented with trophies and Certificates of Excellence by the school management. The school also felicitated teachers who played a pivotal role in the excellent Class X and Class XII board results. In recognition of their dedication, commitment and outstanding academic contribution, they were presented with trophies and gifts. In the Class XII CBSE Board Examination, Jasmeen Kaur secured the first position with 97.6%, followed by Harpinder S. Mavi with 97.4% and Juhi Garg with 96.8%. Other students who scored above 90% were Gurkanwal Singh (96.4%), Aishveer Kaur (95.4%), Harveer Kaur (94.8%), Harshdeep S. Sohi (94.6%), Harkirat S. Thind (94.2%), Maninder Singh (93.8%), Navjot K. Khaira (93%), Gurjiwan Singh (92.8%), Gurkaran S. Toor (92.6%), Gurleen S. Chahal (92.2%), Divjot Chahal (91.8%), Manvjot Singh (91.8%), Akashdeep Singh (91.2%), Gurkiran Kaur (91%), Muskanveer Kaur (90.8%) and Prabh Kaur (90.8%). The Chairman and the Principal congratulated the students on their remarkable achievement and wished them continued success in their future endeavours.

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