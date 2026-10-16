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Home / The School Tribune / Classroom control: Shared accountability is non-negotiable

Classroom control: Shared accountability is non-negotiable

Teacher's Wor(l)d

article_Author
Alka Bhalla
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:13 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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Classroom control is often misunderstood as the sole responsibility of the teacher. This narrow perception undermines the complexity of the educational environment and places an unfair, unrealistic burden on educators.

Discipline, engagement, and a positive learning environment are the outcomes of a coordinated effort. When that coordination breaks down, no amount of individual excellence can compensate.

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The myth of one-person system

Teachers operate on the front lines, but they are not a one-person system. They simultaneously plan lessons, manage diverse learning abilities, address behavioral issues, and nurture emotional growth.

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Expecting them to also correct deep-rooted behavioural patterns without consistent support is unrealistic. A teacher can guide and correct a student in the moment, but lasting change requires continuity beyond school hours.

Modern education also introduces evolving challenges, including larger classrooms, diverse learning needs, and rising academic expectations.

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Despite these complexities, educators continue to adapt and innovate with immense resilience.

However, even the most capable teacher cannot work in isolation; lasting discipline requires reinforcement from all sides.

Foundation of institutional and parental support

Schools already make continuous efforts to create structured, supportive environments. By establishing clear rules and fostering a culture of respect, institutions invest heavy time, planning, and resources into holistic development. Administrative support, counseling systems, co-curricular activities, and value-based programmes all reflect this institutional commitment.

Rather than questioning these systemic efforts, it is far more constructive to strengthen collaboration within this existing framework.

Equally vital is the role of parents. A child's first lessons in behaviour, respect, and responsibility begin at home. When these values are nurtured consistently, they naturally reflect in the classroom. Regular communication between parents and teachers, built on mutual trust, creates a robust support system.

When home and school work in harmony, discipline becomes a shared understanding rather than a forced expectation.

Cultivating student accountability & partnership

Students themselves are essential stakeholders in this process. Encouraging self-discipline, accountability, and respect for peers helps them become active participants in maintaining a positive atmosphere.

When students understand their role, they contribute meaningfully to their own learning environment.

Ultimately, classroom control is not about assigning blame — it is about building a partnership. Instead of placing the responsibility on any single group, it is more effective to view it as a shared commitment.

When teachers guide with dedication, schools support with structure, parents reinforce core values, and students act responsibly, the classroom transforms into an inspiring, empowering space for every learner.

The writer is teaching at Ashiana Public School, Sector 46-A, Chandigarh

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