Home / The School Tribune / Clay modelling competition held

Clay modelling competition held

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Aug 26, 2025 IST
AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, organised a clay modelling competition that brought out creativity and imagination of the young learners of Class II. The event aimed to provide the students with a platform to express their thoughts and ideas through the art of clay modelling. Students participated with great enthusiasm. The theme, ‘Aquatic Animals’, encouraged originality and innovative thinking, allowing participants to shape vibrant and meaningful clay creations. From miniature models to intricate sculptures, the exhibits reflected remarkable artistic talent and attention to detail. The judges appreciated the students’ dedication and innovative work. The creations were evaluated on the basis of creativity, neatness, originality, and relevance to the theme. The energy and excitement among the students turned the event into a joyful and memorable experience. Principal Pamila Kaur congratulated the winners and awarded them with certificates.

