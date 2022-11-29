CLDAV Public School, Panchkula

A bulletin board activity was conducted for Class IV to VIII showcasing the theme of ‘Dances of India’ in the school. The students participated enthusiastically and gave expression to their artistic talent through sketches, drawings, calligraphy and quotes on Indian dances. Principal Anjali Marriya applauded the efforts of the students and said, “Such activities build their knowledge and develop necessary life skills, like team work, cooperation, discipline and time management through art.”