CLDAV Public School, Panchkula

Students of classes IX to XII took part in athletics meet at the school. It was inaugurated by Principal Anjali Marriya. The school's playground was overflowing with zeal, passion and excitement. The children participated in various races like 100m, 200m, 400m and 600m. The tug-of-war was the main attraction of the event. Students displayed energetic and bouncy moves. The Principal congratulated the winners of various events and said that, "Such events are very important for the mental and physical health of the children."