CLDAV Senior Public School, Panchkula

On Teacher’s Day, students of the school expressed their love and gratitude for their mentors through a special morning assembly. The kindergarten students gave a spectacular dance and skit performance that was followed by a music medley by senior students. Teachers were honoured for their contribution to the overall development of students. Principal Anjali Marriya lauded the students’ acts and congratulated the teachers.
