CLDAV Senior Public School, Panchkula

With the aim to inculcate the habit of working together as a team, a bulletin board activity was organised at the school. The theme for the board decoration was, "We are thankful to...for classes I to III, lifestyle in #hashtags....for classes IV to VIII and Affirmations - The power of positive self-talk for classes IX to XII. Under the guidance of their class teachers, all the classes showcased their interpretation of the theme. They used vibrant colours to add life and beauty to their presentation.