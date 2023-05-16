CLDAV Senior Public School, Pkl

Taruni Club hosted an unforgettable Mother's Day assembly, radiating love and admiration. The event showcased an array of exceptional talent from students. The assembly commenced with a sublime poem evoking profound emotions and a renewed sense of gratitude towards the most wonderful creation of God. Lovnika and Pooja Puri, students of Class X, mesmerised everyone with their graceful movements and expressive artistry. The event continued with an engaging quiz based on Mother's Day. Principal Anjali Marriya applauded the efforts of Taruni Club members for their heartfelt performances.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Power play, DK Shivakumar puts off Delhi visit
Siddaramaiah in Delhi | Decision on CM’s post after wider co...
No separate authority for Kuki areas, Manipur CM junks MLAs’ demand; meets Amit Shah
Biren Singh shares intel on militants’ role in Manipur viole...
Poll in mind, Dushyant Chautala meets JP Nadda on way ahead
Meeting amid buzz over BJP, JJP going solo in Haryana