CLDAV Senior Public School, Panchkula

Taruni Club hosted an unforgettable Mother's Day assembly, radiating love and admiration. The event showcased an array of exceptional talent from students. The assembly commenced with a sublime poem evoking profound emotions and a renewed sense of gratitude towards the most wonderful creation of God. Lovnika and Pooja Puri, students of Class X, mesmerised everyone with their graceful movements and expressive artistry. The event continued with an engaging quiz based on Mother's Day. Principal Anjali Marriya applauded the efforts of Taruni Club members for their heartfelt performances.