CLDAV Senior Public School, Sec-11, Panchkula

A role play competition was organised at CLDAV School, Panchkula, for classes IV to VIII showcasing famous personalities including political leaders, sportspersons, business tycoons and freedom fighters. The event was conducted to enhance the creativity and imagination of the students. The children came dressed in different attire and acted as the character they were representing. The activity helped students overcome stage fear, giving them a platform to build self-confidence. The winners were felicitated. Principal Anjali Marriya lauded the performances of the young students and remarked, “Each child is blessed with unique talent and such events are highly required to build their character.”

A Logo and Punchline activity was organised for the students of classes IV to VIII to mark the celebration of the 75th Independence Day. The participants conveyed the important message of patriotism and spirit of nationalism through their logos and motivating punchlines. Principal Anjali Marriya applauded the efforts of the students and said that such activities were crucial for instilling patriotic fervour amongst the students.