CLDAV Senior Public School, Sec-11, Panchkula

Students of Class III-A conducted an assembly on the theme 'Save animals'. To instil caring attitude towards surrounding fauna, the students staged a dance on the song 'Prem se humko jeene do' and enlightened their fellow friends with fun facts and riddles. Principal Anjali Marriya motivated and applauded the growing self-confidence among the little children and their ability to communicate effectively.
