CLDAV Senior Public School, Sec11, Panchkula

With an aim to inculcate the habit of working together as a team, a bulletin board activity was organised at the school. The theme for the board decoration was, "We are thankful to...for classes I to III, lifestyle in #hashtags....for classes IV to VIII and Affirmations - The power of positive self-talk for classes IX to XII. Under the guidance of their class teachers, all classes showcased their interpretation of the theme. They used vibrant colours to add life and beauty to their presentation. Meanwhile, the Pre-Primary Wing visited ISKCON temple, Sector 12, Panchkula. They were encouraged to sing and dance on the chants of " Hare Rama Hare Krishna" followed by a gallery walk. It was a blissful experience for the tiny tots. The visit was part of learning beyond classroom.