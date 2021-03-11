CLDAV Senior Public School, Sector-11, Panchkula

A ‘Logo and punchline activity’ was organised for the students of Classes IV to VIII to mark the celebration of the 75th year of Independence. The participants conveyed the message of patriotism and spirit of nationalism through their Tricolour logos and motivating punchlines. Principal Anjali Marriya appreciated the efforts of the students and opined that such activities are crucial for inculcating the feeling of nationalism in the students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...