CLDAV Senior Public School, Sector-11, Panchkula

The school celebrated Independence Day with patriotic fervour and zeal. Students showcased a colourful spectacle of India’s vision through a cultural programme. The programme began with a musical performance by students, followed by a fashion show by junior classes. They all walked the ramp dressed like different freedom fighters. The participants spellbound the audience with their performance and also energised them with patriotic enthusiasm. Students from different classes conveyed the important message of patriotism and national spirit through plays, poetry recitals, dance and songs. The programme ended with the national anthem.