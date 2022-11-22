CLDAV Senior Public School, Sector-11, Panchkula

Children’s Day was celebrated on the campus. Students presented a special assembly showcasing their talent in the form of rhythmic yoga, lazy dance, English choir, followed by a stand-up comedy and other theme-based performances. Students had a gala time having community lunch, specially planned for the day, and dancing to the DJ tunes. Principal Anjali Marriya said, “It is really heart-warming to see our tiny tots unleashing their talent and enjoying the school days to the fullest.”