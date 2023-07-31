CLDAV Senior Public School, Sector 11, Panchkula

The Eco Club of the school organised a delightful school assembly, ‘No trees, no life’ on Vanmahotsav. It included an adorable performance by Class III students, followed by a humorous puppet show featuring Motu and Patlu. A captivating dance and a meaningful song emphasised the significance of trees in the environment. The assembly conveyed the message of tree preservation for a sustainable future, leaving a positive impact on all. Principal Anjali Marriya appreciated and motivated the students. She emphasised the importance of trees and their preservation for the future generations.

#Panchkula