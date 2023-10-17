CLDAV Senior Public School, Sector 11, Panchkula

As part of ‘Hub of Learning” activities, Jainendra Public School organided a symposium. Rishika Sahu from CL DAV Public School delivered a speech on the topic “Anaemia-free Panchkula” that secured her the third prize. Her exceptional oratory skills and profound knowledge left a lasting impression on th audience. Rishika’s achievement not only reflects her dedication but also underscores our school’s commitment to nurturing well-rounded and informed students. The symposium brought together participants from various Panchkula schools and featured a captivating quiz session.

#Panchkula